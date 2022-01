About Crashletes

Crashletes is back with an all-NEW season and even MORE of all the best and worst in the world of sports fails! Hosts Brandon and Stevie, along with a slew of superstar guest athletes, are back and bringing you the best in amateur athletes, wannabe athletes, animal athletes, and those who don’t even resemble anything close to an athlete in the craziest, funniest and most outrageous sports bloopers, blunders and absurdities from around the world.