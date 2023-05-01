Cast
Superhero name: Captain Man. It’s Swellview’s Number One Superhero! Brave, heroic, indestructible, and totally obsessed with himself, Captain Man keeps the town safe. With old sidekick Henry out of the picture, he’s teaching this new crew how to help him defend the city! Played by Cooper Barnes.
Superhero name: Volt. Chapa is a powder keg of emotion - dark, cynical, and quick to get in a fight. Still, she has a strong sense of justice and is extremely loyal. Her electric superpower lets her shoot lightning bolts from her fingers. Played by Havan Flores.
Superhero name: AWOL. Calm and philosophical, Miles is always looking at things from a different perspective, often offering an insightful take on the situation. He believes he’s destined for greatness, and that becoming a superhero was his fate. His superpowers are teleportation and foresight, where he has visions of the future. Played by Terrence Little Gardenhigh.
Superhero name: ShoutOut. Mika is a true leader. When she takes on a task, she’s extremely focused and VERY competitive. She’s also an optimist who can find the silver lining in anything - a defeat is just a chance to get better! Her superpower is MIGHTY SHOUT, a soundwave of destruction! Played by Dana Heath.
Superhero name: Brainstorm. Handsome, goofy, positive, and cheerful, Bose might not be very bright, but that doesn’t bother him one bit! He’s always got a smile on his face even as he and the rest of the force face certain danger. His telekinetic superpowers allow him to move things with his mind. Played by Luca Luhan.
Captain Man’s right-hand man, Schwoz is a brilliant scientist and technical genius. He helps out at SW.A.G., teaching the new recruits and helping them manage their new super-lives. Played by Michael D. Cohen.
About Danger Force Season 3
Captain Man has a new crew of superhero sidekicks - Danger Force. Captain Man and Schwoz create a fake school to train the kids to harness their uncontrollable superpowers to fight crime.