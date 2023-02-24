About Danger Force Season 1

Mika, Miles, Bose, and Chapa accidentally obtained superpowers and are now in the fight to save Swellview! These four tweens were recruited to be trained as superheroes by Captain Man. Along with tech guru Schwoz’s help, Captain Man creates the Swellview Academy for the Gifted, aka SW.A.G. There, the kids will learn how to harness their powers, which are frequently troublesome and occasionally uncontrollable. As they try to learn how to use their new powers, Captain Man must also learn how to control his temper around his four headstrong charges. Despite the dangerous circumstances in their new lives, the kids must also keep their alter egos a secret from their families and the rest of Swellview!