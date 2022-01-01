About A Fairly Odd Summer

Get ready for the oddest summer yet! Timmy Turner and his fairies are going on a summer vacation to Hawaii. But, unfortunately for Timmy, something tells us this won’t be a very relaxing holiday. With all the magic in Fairy World at stake and villains like Vicky, Foop and Crocker on his tail, there’s no way he’ll be able to enjoy himself… But that doesn’t mean you can’t! Sit back and watch Timmy’s cray cray vacay adventure in A Fairly Odd Summer!