About The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the colorful town of Dimmsdale! This thrusts his even-keeled 13-year-old daughter Vivian into a whole new world, and she’s not sold on the vibe. Her new stepbrother Roy is the pride of Dimmsdale, a sports superstar with a heart of gold. Lucky for Viv, her cousin Timmy Turner gifts her Cosmo and Wanda, the Fairy Godparents she shares with Roy, to help her along the way!