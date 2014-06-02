About The Haunted Hathaways Season 1

In this show, fantasy meets family, kooky meets spooky, and the Hathaway family meets... ghosts? After being uprooted from New York to New Orleans, sisters Taylor and Frankie, along with their mother Michelle, were ready to just get back to their normal lives in their new home, but little did they know that a family of ghosts had the same idea! Can the ghostly Prestons get used to living with the living? Or will Louie, Miles and Ray scare the Hathaways away? How will these two families, literally from different worlds, live in haunted harmony?