About Henry Danger Season 5

A lot has changed since Henry Hart landed his dream job as Kid Danger, Captain Man’s superhero sidekick. Their list of powerful enemies has grown to include The Toddler, Dr. Minyak, Beekeeper, Frankini, Time Jerker, and so many more. Despite the best efforts of their crew - Charlotte, Jasper, Piper, and Schwoz - it seems there’s nothing that can prepare our heroes for the difficulties they face. Plus, they still have to keep their secret identities under wraps. It's certainly going to be a daunting road ahead, but luckily nothing can stop their squad from having tons of fun along the way!