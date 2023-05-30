Henry Danger

Henry Hart (Kid Danger)

Henry Hart was just your average kid until he landed the part-time gig of a lifetime as Captain Man's superhero sidekick, Kid Danger! As Kid Danger, he must keep his hometown of Swellview safe, a hard job that's made easier by his superpower: Hyper Motility. Between conquering school and conquering villains, he’s got his hands full. And the whole time he has to keep his secret identity hidden from everyone except his BFFs, Charlotte and Jasper. It's always tough for this awesome accomplice, but with his friends by his side, rising up to the challenge ''feels goooood." Played by Jace Norman.