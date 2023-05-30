Henry Danger

Watch by Season
Cast
Henry Hart (Kid Danger)
Henry Hart was just your average kid until he landed the part-time gig of a lifetime as Captain Man's superhero sidekick, Kid Danger! As Kid Danger, he must keep his hometown of Swellview safe, a hard job that's made easier by his superpower: Hyper Motility. Between conquering school and conquering villains, he’s got his hands full. And the whole time he has to keep his secret identity hidden from everyone except his BFFs, Charlotte and Jasper. It's always tough for this awesome accomplice, but with his friends by his side, rising up to the challenge ''feels goooood." Played by Jace Norman.
Ray Manchester (Captain Man)
Captain Man is Swellview's number one superhero. He's brave, heroic, and thanks to a science experiment gone wrong, totally indestructible - that’s why he’s always "okay!" He keeps the town safe from any baddies looking to do harm, but he can't do it alone. That's where Kid Danger and the rest of the Man Cave crew come in handy! Played by Cooper Barnes.
Charlotte Page
Henry's best friend Charlotte is as sharp as a tack! She's super clever (she gets straight A's) and super sarcastic. She always speaks her mind, and with good reason: she's almost always right. Nothing gets past this gal. That's what makes her such an important part of the team. In the Man Cave, she uses her brainpower to help keep Swellview safe with Captain Man and Kid Danger - even though they can drive her crazy. Played by Riele Downs.
Jasper Dunlop
Jasper has been Henry's energetic, over-eager best bud since preschool. He lives in the moment and doesn't always consider the consequences of his actions, but his heart is in the right place. Jasper is in on Henry's super-secret and can be a big handful. He's a full-fledged member of the squad, working at Junk-N-Stuff and joining in on the crazy fun action in the Man Cave. Played by Sean Ryan Fox.
Piper Hart
Piper is Henry's tech-savvy little sis and leader of the Man Fans - a Fan club dedicated to Captain Man and Kid Danger. She can text faster than a speeding bullet, and because she's never unplugged, she usually knows the news before it even happens. The only thing she doesn't know? That her brother is Kid Danger. Piper can be a bit of a drama queen with a short temper, but deep down she’s got heart just like Henry. Played by Ella Anderson.
Schwoz
Schwoz may be the most eccentric member of the team, but he's also the smartest! When it comes to science, there's no beating his brains. The man behind Captain Man and Kid Danger's crime-fighting gadgets, Schwoz is always working on new inventions and fun experiments. He can also catch you off-guard with his weird quips and wild observations. Played by Michael D. Cohen.
About Henry Danger Season 1
13-year-old Henry Hart lands a part time job as Kid Danger, the sidekick-in-training to superhero Captain Man. After promising to keep his new identity a secret, Henry must navigate a double life.