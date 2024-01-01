Photo Galleries
Carly Shay
Carly is a typical teenager...except that she produces her own web show! She lives in her quirky older brother's loft because her dad is overseas. She and her pals, Sam and Freddie never dreamed of being cyber-celebrities but "iCarly" is a huge hit. Carly is the usually the voice of reason among her friends, no matter what kind of wacky trouble comes their way because of the show.
Sam Puckett
Carly's best friend, Sam, is constantly in trouble-she spends A LOT of time in the principal's office. But Carly loves that Sam is unpredictable, crazy fun, and most of all, a good friend. As for Sam and Freddie, not so much. Those two are engaged in an ongoing feud which frustrates Carly at times but provides good material for the show. A true original and a true friend, Sam is essential to "iCarly" and Carly herself.
Freddie Benson
Freddie is Carly's next door neighbor and a genuine tech-geek. Without Freddie's technological know-how, "iCarly" would crash and burn. Fortunately, he'll do just about anything for his friends. Freddie may bicker and fight with Sam from time to time, but deep down he's the glue that keeps this web-savvy pack together.
Spencer Shay
When Carly's dad was called overseas, Carly went to live with her older brother, Spencer. An eccentric, aspiring artist, he's turned the loft into both a workspace and gallery for his wacky sculptures. Spencer is off-beat and rarely acts his age (he wears light-up socks), but he steps up and acts responsibly when it counts. Plus, he makes a mean spaghetti taco.
Gibby Gibson
What's not to love about Gibby Gibson? He's adorable, hilarious and ALWAYS taking his shirt off for no particular reason! His unique behavior often gets Gibby noticed, but don't be fooled this confident kid knows how to handle himself.
About iCarly Season 1
13-year-old Carly Shay and her friends, Sam and Freddie, create a homemade Web show called iCarly. With Freddie behind the camera, and Carly and Sam hosting the show, you never know what to expect!