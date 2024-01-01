Carly Shay

Carly is a typical teenager...except that she produces her own web show! She lives in her quirky older brother's loft because her dad is overseas. She and her pals, Sam and Freddie never dreamed of being cyber-celebrities but "iCarly" is a huge hit. Carly is the usually the voice of reason among her friends, no matter what kind of wacky trouble comes their way because of the show.