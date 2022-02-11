About JoJo Siwa: My World

You already know her from TV, Instagram, Musical.ly or YouTube – spreading positivity and kindness across the globe! Now, slap on a bow and take an exclusive sneak peek into the inspiring world of JoJo Siwa! Catch her very first television special on Nickelodeon for the chance to see how this superstar gets to live out her dream – dancing, singing, and calling all the shots! With family, friends, and her trusty pup BowBow by her side, there's nothing JoJo can't crush! Join her on this once-in-a-lifetime journey that proves when you stay true to you, dreams really can come true! Don't miss JoJo Siwa: My World – Saturday, August 12th at 8pm on Nick!