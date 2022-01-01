About LBX

Van Yamano wanted an LBX robot more than anything else in the world, but his mother always refused. And then one day fate brought him his very own LBX named Achilles. A naturally gifted LBX player, Van soon finds himself battling to free his missing father from the clutches of an evil organization. But what Van doesn't know is that his LBX Achilles holds the key to the fate of the entire world. He will soon find himself caught in the midst of a vast conspiracy for global domination with the highest ranks of power. It's up to Van to defend the world from tyranny depending solely on his own unique abilities and his LBX robots.