Lincoln Loud

Though he’s only a sixth-grader, Lincoln’s the man with the plan (even if things inevitably go off the rails). The middle child between his five older sisters and five younger sisters, Lincoln knows that surviving in the Loud House means staying a step ahead. Being the only boy DOES come with some perks - hey, he’s got his own room! Dealing with that many sisters can be tough, but he loves the whole family and is always willing to lend a hand when they need him.