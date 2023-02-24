Cast
Lincoln Loud
Though he’s only a sixth-grader, Lincoln’s the man with the plan (even if things inevitably go off the rails). The middle child between his five older sisters and five younger sisters, Lincoln knows that surviving in the Loud House means staying a step ahead. Being the only boy DOES come with some perks - hey, he’s got his own room! Dealing with that many sisters can be tough, but he loves the whole family and is always willing to lend a hand when they need him.
Clyde McBride
Lincoln’s partner-in-crime! Clyde is Lincoln’s right-hand man for any and all schemes, strategies, and shenanigans. They’re peas in a pod who like all the same movies, TV shows, and toys. Though Clyde’s an only child, he spends enough time with the Louds to be an honorary sibling.
Lori Loud
The first-born child in the Loud clan, Lori’s basically the boss of all her siblings. She’s the oldest and most experienced of the kids, which makes her a great ally, so it pays to be on her good side. Signature traits: eyerolls, constantly texting boyfriend Bobby, literally saying ‘literally,’ like, all the time.
Leni Loud
An accessorizing fashion fiend, Leni is easily distracted by shiny objects, always falls for Luan’s pranks, and occasionally walks into walls while talking (hey, doing two things at once is tough). She might be scatterbrained, but Leni’s still a sweet sibling with a heart of gold — no, Leni, not ACTUAL gold.
Luna Loud
A raucous rockstar, Luna Loud’s energy is always cranked to 11! She thinks about music so much she even speaks in song lyrics. Even if she doesn’t have her guitar on her, Luna can turn just about anything into an instrument. You can always count on her to help out, and provide a rockin’ guitar solo along the way.
Luan Loud
Luan’s love for standup comedy means she’s a nonstop barrage of jokes, silliness, puns, props, and pranks — that includes squirting flowers and whoopee cushions, so beware! She’s also a really good ventriloquist — just ask her dummy, Mr. Coconuts!
Lynn Loud Jr.
Every family needs an athlete, and for the Louds, that’s Lynn! She’s full of energy and always looking for a teammate, so it’s all sports, all the time. Lynn’s super competitive, super-daring, and superstitious. An all-star competitor!
Lucy Loud
You can always count on Lucy to offer a morbid point of view on anything. She’s obsessed with all things dark and spooky — funerals, vampires, séances, ghosts, ghouls...you get the idea. Always wearing black and often writing moody poetry, Lucy usually keeps to herself, but has a habit of mysteriously appearing out of nowhere.
Lana Loud
A rough-and-tumble sparkplug, Lana couldn’t be more different from her twin sister Lola. She’s all about reptiles, mudpies, and mufflers. The Loud House’s resident fixer-upper, she’s always ready to lend a hand, and the dirtier the job, the better!
Lola Loud
This pageant powerhouse’s interests include glitter, photoshoots, and her own beautiful, beautiful face. Like we said...polar opposite of twin sister Lana. Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets. She’s the family gossip and can’t resist the chance to tattle on troublemakers, acting as the eyes and ears of the household. But stay on her good side and you’ve got a fierce ally!
Lisa Loud
Lisa is smarter than the rest of the family combined. She could be a rocket scientist, or a brain surgeon, or an evil world-conquering genius. Lisa spends all her time working in the lab and has no time for childish pursuits like playtime. Unless, of course, there’s an opportunity to use her test subjects — aka siblings — for research.
Lily Loud
Lily is the baby of the family but she’s growing up fast! This toddler’s now speaking in full sentences (sometimes) and has stepped up her mischievous ways. Still, Lily manages to bring a smile to everyone’s face, and she remains the whole family’s favorite little buddy!
Rita Loud
When you’re a mom to eleven kids, you tend to wear many different hats. Rita is organized and keeps the family running like a well-oiled machine. She’s always ready to jump into action during a crisis. When she’s not wrangling everyone together, she writes a column for the Royal Woods Gazette.
Lynn Loud Sr.
A fun-loving, upbeat chef and owner of the restaurant Lynn’s Table, the Loud’s dad is a sentimental kid at heart who’s not above getting in on his kids’ zany schemes. Constantly chauffeuring his family around in his trusty Vanzilla, Lynn Sr. also loves British culture and of course, dad jokes!
About The Loud House Season 2
Ever wonder what it's like to grow up in a big family? Eleven-year-old Lincoln Loud gives viewers an inside look at how to survive the chaos of a huge household, especially as the only boy with ten sisters!