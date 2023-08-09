NFL Slimetime

YOUNG DYLAN

Dylan Gilmore stars as Young Dylan in Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon. His journey began with a video his parents posted on Instagram four years ago rapping Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t,” which went viral/ Ellen DeGeneres invited him to appear on her show, and since then, he has become a regular guest and performer on The Ellen Show. He has also appeared at the 2017 Billboard Awards, has performed at and hosted The Cam Newton Foundation Gala alongside Michael Strahan, performed at the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and was a fan-favorite on America’s Got Talent. Tapped by Tyler Perry himself, Young Dylan stars in Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon which is currently in its second season. The series, which has received the largest ratings for a series premiere for the family network since 2017, follows rising hip-hop star Young Dylan who moves in with his uncle and their affluent family. In addition to acting on the show, Dylan penned the title song and writes other music for the series. This year, Young Dylan appeared on the Kids’ Choice Awards and was also nominated for “Favorite Male TV Star.” His prior work with Nickelodeon began with an appearance on Lip Sync Battles Shorties and All That where he also performed his original rap/song “1234.” Young Dylan loves football and plays youth league football. His favorite team is the Philadelphia Eagles and every Sunday, he goes to his grandmother’s house with his family to watch the games and have dinner together, although they are Dallas Cowboys fans. In his free time, Dylan enjoys playing football, drawing, playing soccer, and bike riding.