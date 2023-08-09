Join Television host Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer with kids sports correspondent Dylan Schefter as the end zones become the “slime zones” and rewatch NFL highlights like you’ve never seen them before.
SpongeBob Squarepants in a red cheerleader outfit holds bullhorns that say 'win' and 'go' on the side, respectively. Angelica Pickles wears a blue headband and runs with a football.

NFL Slimetime

Building the Perfect Nickelodeon Football Team

NFL Slimetime

NFL Insider with Jamaal Williams

NFL Slimetime

NFL Insider with Chris Olave

NFL Slimetime

NFL Insider with Mack Hollins

NFL Slimetime

Nickelodeon’s Guide to Football

Season 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers #5 Jake Camarda.

Positional Breakdown: Punter (P) and Kicker (K)

Derwin James Jr. #3 on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Positional Breakdown: Safety (S)

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. #26 reaches for the ball for an interception as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams #17.

Positional Breakdown: Cornerbacks (CB)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell #14 runs from Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez #44 and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes #55 as they close in for the tackle.

Positional Breakdown: Linebacker (LB)

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver #14 Stefon Marsean Diggs.

Positional Breakdown: Wide Receiver (WR)

Miami Dolphins #6 Defensive Lineman Melvin Ingram

Positional Breakdown: Defensive Line (DL)

Chicago Cubs #44 Matt Adams goes after Kansas City Chiefs #87 Travis Kelce, Tight End.

Positional Breakdown: Tight End (TE)

Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Tyler Smith and Zack Martin block defensive linemen from the Cincinatti Bengals

Positional Breakdown: Offensive Line (OL)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hands the ball off to runningback Travis Etienne.

Positional Breakdown: Running Back (RB)

Cincinatti Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Positional Breakdown: Quarterback (QB)

NATE BURLESON

YOUNG DYLAN

NATE BURLESON

In addition to his work on NFL Slimetime, Nate Burleson is also a co-host of “CBS Mornings,” and a contributor to CBS Sports Network’s Sunday pre-game show, THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS) and NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The former Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions wide receiver joined CBS Sports in May 2017 as a studio analyst for the CBS Television Network’s pre-game show, THE NFL TODAY, joining James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and Phil Simms. Burleson was drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and played 11 years in the NFL. During his time as a Viking, Burleson reached over 1,000 receiving yards and is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90-or-more yards. In 2006, Nate signed with the Seattle Seahawks where he played four seasons. In 2010, he switched gears and signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Lions. In Detroit, he received the “Good Guy Award” for his positive interactions with the Detroit media. Burleson also is known for his major impact as a player for the Nevada Wolf Pack at the University of Nevada in Reno. In 2002 Burleson made 138 receptions, the second-highest in NCAA history. He currently holds the WAC and Nevada all-time records for single-game receptions with 19. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Burleson resides in New Jersey with his wife, Atoya, and three children, Nathaniel, Nehemiah and Mia Pearl.
YOUNG DYLAN

Dylan Gilmore stars as Young Dylan in Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon. His journey began with a video his parents posted on Instagram four years ago rapping Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t,” which went viral/ Ellen DeGeneres invited him to appear on her show, and since then, he has become a regular guest and performer on The Ellen Show. He has also appeared at the 2017 Billboard Awards, has performed at and hosted The Cam Newton Foundation Gala alongside Michael Strahan, performed at the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and was a fan-favorite on America’s Got Talent. Tapped by Tyler Perry himself, Young Dylan stars in Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon which is currently in its second season. The series, which has received the largest ratings for a series premiere for the family network since 2017, follows rising hip-hop star Young Dylan who moves in with his uncle and their affluent family. In addition to acting on the show, Dylan penned the title song and writes other music for the series. This year, Young Dylan appeared on the Kids’ Choice Awards and was also nominated for “Favorite Male TV Star.” His prior work with Nickelodeon began with an appearance on Lip Sync Battles Shorties and All That where he also performed his original rap/song “1234.” Young Dylan loves football and plays youth league football. His favorite team is the Philadelphia Eagles and every Sunday, he goes to his grandmother’s house with his family to watch the games and have dinner together, although they are Dallas Cowboys fans. In his free time, Dylan enjoys playing football, drawing, playing soccer, and bike riding.
