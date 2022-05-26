About Nick News Season 1

In October 2020, Nick News reemerged after a five-year hiatus. Considering the unfortunate events of 2020 and that it was a Presidential election year, it felt important that kids have a source for information in the Nick News platform. The mission of Nick News is to create a safe and trusted space for kids to be informed and to encourage them to be smart and curious. Nick News offers kids a window into what’s happening both at home and around the world. Nick News aims to feature special episodes touching on timely themes like climate change,immigration, and the plight of girls’ education in Afghanistan. We also keep up with current events through our Nick News Breaks, which cover everything from the storming of The Capitol on January 6th 2020, to anti-Asian bias, to kids asking Dr. Fauci questions about COVID-19. Nick News is hosted by Jamie Yuccas, and also features contributions from CBS News reporters Vladimir Duthiers, Enrique Acevedo and Imtiaz Tyab. Time for Kids reporter Rory Hu and Nickelodeon TV star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green have also done their share of fun, solid reporting for the show.