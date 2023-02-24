Jamies Yuccas

CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas has been a contributing host on Nick News. Yuccas brings solid reporting while also relating to a younger audience. Her background shows the range in her journalistic abilities: she’s covered social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd, the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and the wildfires across the western United States, to name a few. Jamie is an Emmy-award winning reporter who brings professionalism and sensibility to the Nick News stories she helps cover.