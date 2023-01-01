About Rank the Prank

What do you get when you mix kids' incredible imaginations with super skilled special effects experts? Only the most ultimate prank show ever!



In Rank the Prank, real kids are in control. Two teams of kids join forces with professional special effects gurus, or 'effectors', to plan, prep and pull off some truly tricked-out tricks! But the fun doesn't end there, next it's up to a panel of kid judges to decide which prank takes the cake. The winning team is given the opportunity to stage an epic prank on their family or friends!



Rank the Prank takes hijinks to the highest level, so get ready for sidesplitting stunts, priceless reactions and a whole lot of PRANKS!