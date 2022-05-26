About Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2

Rise up! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - aka New York’s heroes in a half-shell - are back with some awesome new attacks! Legendary brothers Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey are might be ninjas-in-training, but they’ve mastered new weapons. They’ll need them as they battle absurd mutants and discover a Hidden City beneath New York...but they’ve still always got time for a slice of their favorite pizza. Cowabunga!