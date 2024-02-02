Rock Paper Scissors

Paper

If Rock is the heart of the trio, Paper is the brain… or at least he wants to be. Paper dreams of being a famous inventor, but there’s one problem: he's not really that smart. His inventions usually explode, unless the invention is meant to explode, in which case nothing happens. He comes from a high-achieving family, including his action-movie star sister, Sandpaper, so his inventions are a way to stand out. Paper is super stubborn and loves to act smart, but deep down he’s just as silly as his best friends, Rock and Scissors.