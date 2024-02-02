Cast
Rock
Paper
Scissors
Pencil
The Rat Bros
Sandpaper
Lou
Potato
Putty
Rock
Don’t be tricked by his name, Rock may be solid, but he’s really just a big ol’ softie. A bundle of fun, love, and pure joy, he’s pretty much the opposite of what you’d expect from a rock. His dream is to be a model - specifically a cologne model because everyone in the business knows that’s top tier. What Rock loves most are his two best friends, Paper and Scissors, and he knows them extremely well (probably better than they know themselves). With his infectious enthusiasm and bright personality, Rock is the heart and soul of the trio.
Paper
If Rock is the heart of the trio, Paper is the brain… or at least he wants to be. Paper dreams of being a famous inventor, but there’s one problem: he's not really that smart. His inventions usually explode, unless the invention is meant to explode, in which case nothing happens. He comes from a high-achieving family, including his action-movie star sister, Sandpaper, so his inventions are a way to stand out. Paper is super stubborn and loves to act smart, but deep down he’s just as silly as his best friends, Rock and Scissors.
Scissors
Scissors is the rebel of the trio - so he says. He’s always sneaking and scheming. There's no corner he won’t cut to get ahead, and no chance he’ll pass up to get free stuff. Scissors acts like he’s cool and confident and not at all emotional. You definitely won’t catch him crying behind his sunglasses. But really, he’s a sensitive soul on a journey to find his “thing” like his best friends have. One thing’s for certain with Scissors, he loves his friends Paper and Rock, even though he gets them into trouble.
Pencil
Pencil lives across the hall from the trio, and she’s super smart - so much so that she can read textbooks in seconds AND solves multivariable calculus equations just for fun. Unlike Paper, she’s actually a talented inventor, so when she makes something, it doesn’t explode. As a scientist, she asks A LOT of questions, which tends to lead to overthinking. That’s why she loves hanging out with Rock, Paper and Scissors. They make things a lot more fun and a lot simpler for her.
The Rat Bros
What’s an apartment without rowdy neighbors?! The Rat Bros are an annoying group of rats that live above Rock, Paper, and Scissors - and boy do they party hard! The Rat Bros are a common enemy for the trio for different reasons. Rock doesn’t like them because they're rude, Paper doesn't like them because they interrupt his work, and Scissors doesn’t like them because he’s never invited to the party. The Rat Bros pretty much share the same brain, so if one rat has a thought, they all will.
Sandpaper
Sandpaper is no joke. As an action movie star, she can be a bit over-the-top, turning the simplest of tasks into an action-packed movie sequence. Need some cereal, she’ll probably skydive just to get it. Sandpaper is also insanely strong - like lifting-cars-in-her-free-time-type strong. But most of all she loves her brother, Paper, and tries her hardest to protect him… sometimes a little too hard.
Lou
Meet Lou, the garbage can landlord! This angry sad sack is always having a bad day and tends to take his unhappiness out on the trio - usually by “raiiiisin the rent!” In rare moments you can catch him calm, sweet, and even philosophical, until he doubles the rent again - SERIOUSLY, LOU??!?!!
Potato
Rock’s good friend Potato is the definition of “go with the flow.” She’s a leaps-before-she-looks kind of girl, usually waking up in random places without a clue how she got there. She’s also incredibly confident… so if she dumps a milkshake on her head, she still looks awesome doing it. Her free spirit leads her on wild adventures, but makes for some great stories.
Putty
Putty is an upbeat ball of putty who doesn’t have much to him. He’s a guy with very… very few words, but he fits in anywhere. Honestly, Putty’s just happy to be wherever whenever, and that’s why everyone loves him. Or it’s because people are projecting a personality onto him.
About Rock Paper Scissors
Everyone’s favorite childhood game Rock Paper Scissors, has come to life in an extreme way! Rock, Paper and Scissors are best friends and roommates who compete over EVERYTHING, but it’s (mostly) all love. They each bring something different to the friendship - Rock is the moral compass, Paper is the practical one, and Scissors is the right amount of chaos. Together, they get into the wildest adventures.