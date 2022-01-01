About Rocket Monkeys

With loads of angry aliens, floaty criminal masterminds and black holes to battle, space is a place for heroes. When no heroes are available, the cosmos call on Gus and Wally The Rocket Monkeys! These brothers aren't the brightest or the coolest, and yeah, they have really stinky breath. But that won't stop them from doing their best! And with help from their robot friend, YAY-OK, they just might not destroy the universe. They're no geniuses, but The Rocket Monkeys are starved for intergalactic adventure. Well, actually, they're uh They're starved for bananas. Anyway, go Rocket Monkeys! Let's rocket!