Cast

Tommy Pickles

Chuckie Finster

Angelica Pickles

Phil and Lil DeVille

Susie Carmichael

About Rugrats Season 1

Get a knee-high view of the world with the Rugrats! The baby band of best friends is back to wander off on epic adventures, make new discoveries, and learn about the world (and each other) - all before snack time! Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and Susie may be pint-sized but their imaginations are larger than life! And they’ll need all that combined brainpower to go up against Tommy’s sneaky cousin Angelica.