Are ya ready, kids? AYE AYE CAPTAIN! Don’t miss the jellyfishing, bubble-blowing, Squidward-irking adventures of SpongeBob and Patrick!
23:18

SpongeBob SquarePants

Plankton Retires/Trident Trouble

16:18

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Incredible Shrinking Sponge/Sportz?

23:14

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Getaway/Lost and Found

23:24

SpongeBob SquarePants

Cave Dwelling Sponge/The Clam Whisperer

23:02

SpongeBob SquarePants

A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love

SpongeBob

Patrick Star

Squidward

Sandy Cheeks

Gary

Mr. Krabs

Plankton

SpongeBob

SpongeBob Squarepants is your favorite patty-flipping, jellyfishing, Bikini Bottom buddy. He and his pet snail, Gary, live in a pineapple under the sea! When he’s not on duty at the Krusty Krab or trying to get his boating license, he loves jellyfishing and karate fighting with his best friends!
Patrick Star

Patrick Star is SpongeBob’s best friend and neighbor. The inner machinations of his mind are an enigma, and this pink starfish is the ultimate pal who loves to nap, blow bubbles, and eat ice cream! That’s not all - he’s also an expert in Wumbology!
Squidward

Spongebob’s next-door neighbor and Krusty Krab co-worker, Squidward Tentacles is a mean, whiny, stick-in-the-mud octopus who thinks he’s better than everyone else. His favorite hobbies are painting self-portraits, playing the clarinet, and just generally disliking everything and everyone.
Sandy Cheeks

Despite being a squirrel, Sandy Cheeks lives under the sea in her oxygen-filled treedome. She’s a born-and-bred Texan thrill-seeker and adrenaline junkie. But don’t let her love of extreme sports and karate fool you - she’s also a master scientist and inventor!
Gary

Meow! He may not be the best at fetch, and he may leave a trail of slime wherever he goes, and he can be a stick in the mud, but Gary’s the best darn pet an invertebrate sea sponge with square pants could possibly ask for, and that’s all that matters. Meow!
Mr. Krabs

Nobody’s cheaper or greedier or prouder of it! Eugene H. Krabs owns The Krusty Krab, where he works as SpongeBob and Squidward’s boss. He protects the secret Krabby Patty formula from his enemy, Plankton. When he’s not counting his money, Mr. Krabs spends time with his daughter, Pearl.
Plankton

Bikini Bottom’s ultimate evil genius, Sheldon J. Plankton is a one-eyed, tiny green...well, plankton. His many evil plans center around stealing Mr. Krabs' secret Krabby Patty formula. He owns the Chum Bucket, has his own secret laboratory, and never forget: he went to college!
About SpongeBob SquarePants Season 11

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble.