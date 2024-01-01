SpongeBob SquarePants

Are you ready, Bobbleheads?! Turn yourself into a Bikini Bottom Bobblehead and collect underwater treasures.
Unlocked Full Episodes

23:17

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Incredible Shrinking Sponge/Sportz?

23:25

SpongeBob SquarePants

Gramma's Secret Recipe/The Cent of Money

23:23

SpongeBob SquarePants

A Friendly Game/Sentimental Sponge

23:04

SpongeBob SquarePants

Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze

BEST OF SUPER BOWL LVIII!

It’s the ACTUAL Super Bowl on Nickelodeon’s turf - and live from Bikini Bottom. Tune-in on February 11th at 6:30pm ET! We’ve got the same game start-time, same NFL teams, and same real-time game-action - except we have SLIME, SpongeBob, Dora, and awesome AR-animation. Long story short, it’s the collab of a life-Slime.

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVIII!

Get the who, what, when, where, how, and sometimes why of the Nickified Super Bowl, live from Bikini Bottom!

NFL Slimetime

ARE YOU READY FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII?

SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks playing the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII.

SUPER SPONGEY SUPER BOWL MEMES

You can't spell Super Bowl LVIII without Sweet Victory. What's that? Oh you can? Don't miss the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon, February 11th at 6:30PM ET.4:44

The Band Geeks Perform Sweet Victory!

SpongeBob is Ready!

Super Bowl LVIII is making its way to Bikini Bottom. Tune-in to Nickelodeon on February 11th for the SLIMIEST, SPONGIEST, SPLATIEST Super Bowl you’ve ever seen! We’ve got SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew - plus NFL Slimetime legends like Nate Burleson, Young Dylan, Dylan Schefter, and more! It’s the collab of a life-slime, one you totally can’t miss!7:26

SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick Reacts to a Football Game!

SPONGEBOBble YOURSELF!

NFL Slimetime

It's Super Bowl - on Nickelodeon!

Cast

SpongeBob

Patrick Star

Squidward

Sandy Cheeks

Gary

Mr. Krabs

Plankton

SpongeBob

SpongeBob Squarepants is your favorite patty-flipping, jellyfishing, Bikini Bottom buddy. He and his pet snail, Gary, live in a pineapple under the sea! When he’s not on duty at the Krusty Krab or trying to get his boating license, he loves jellyfishing and karate fighting with his best friends!
Patrick Star

Patrick Star is SpongeBob’s best friend and neighbor. The inner machinations of his mind are an enigma, and this pink starfish is the ultimate pal who loves to nap, blow bubbles, and eat ice cream! That’s not all - he’s also an expert in Wumbology!
Squidward

Spongebob’s next-door neighbor and Krusty Krab co-worker, Squidward Tentacles is a mean, whiny, stick-in-the-mud octopus who thinks he’s better than everyone else. His favorite hobbies are painting self-portraits, playing the clarinet, and just generally disliking everything and everyone.
Sandy Cheeks

Despite being a squirrel, Sandy Cheeks lives under the sea in her oxygen-filled treedome. She’s a born-and-bred Texan thrill-seeker and adrenaline junkie. But don’t let her love of extreme sports and karate fool you - she’s also a master scientist and inventor!
Gary

Meow! He may not be the best at fetch, and he may leave a trail of slime wherever he goes, and he can be a stick in the mud, but Gary’s the best darn pet an invertebrate sea sponge with square pants could possibly ask for, and that’s all that matters. Meow!
Mr. Krabs

Nobody’s cheaper or greedier or prouder of it! Eugene H. Krabs owns The Krusty Krab, where he works as SpongeBob and Squidward’s boss. He protects the secret Krabby Patty formula from his enemy, Plankton. When he’s not counting his money, Mr. Krabs spends time with his daughter, Pearl.
Plankton

Bikini Bottom’s ultimate evil genius, Sheldon J. Plankton is a one-eyed, tiny green...well, plankton. His many evil plans center around stealing Mr. Krabs' secret Krabby Patty formula. He owns the Chum Bucket, has his own secret laboratory, and never forget: he went to college!
About SpongeBob SquarePants Season 8

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble.