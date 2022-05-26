About Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1

Star Trek: Prodigy begins in deep space, where our six young heroes are detainees at a mining colony overseen by the mysterious Diviner. When assigned to work deep in the core of the colony, they discover the derelict Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar, hidden within the asteroid. This inexperienced crew launch a harrowing getaway aboard the starship with guidance from the ship's holographic computer assistant, Janeway. Together the escapees learn that the ship came from a far-off alliance of peaceful galactic explorers known as the Federation. They resolve to set a course for Starfleet, but the Diviner is hot on their trails. Their journey takes them on a wild adventure where they encounter strange new life and civilizations, learn about Starfleet’s ideals, and hope to find a better future for themselves on the far side of the galaxy.