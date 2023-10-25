Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1987

Cast
Meet Leo (aka Leonardo)! Easy to spot by his blue ninja mask, Leo is the most dedicated, disciplined, and selfless of the Turtles. He’s a perfectionist with a strong sense of right and wrong, and 100% considers himself the unofficial leader of the group - he is the oldest, after all! Splinter’s right hand turtle, Leo’s weapon of choice is twin katana swords. In the 1987 animated series, Leo is voiced by Cam Clarke.
Meet Raph, aka Raphael! This hothead is the turtle most likely to leap before he looks. Raph loves nothing more than testing himself in battle. You can find him training for battle - just for FUN. Once Raph decides to leap into action, it’s basically impossible to slow him down. In the original 1987 animated series, Raph is voiced by Rob Paulsen.
Whether it’s Don, Donnie, or Donatello, this crime-fighting, purple-mask-wearing, teenage mutant ninja turtle is one smart cookie! The brains of the group, Donnie has an awesome ability to look at something and immediately understand how it works. From computer robotics to combustion engines, rocket propulsion systems to a leaky pizza box, Donnie is a certified, self-taught genius! In the original 1987 animated series, Donnie is voiced by Barry Gordon.
Cowabunga! Meet Mikey, aka Michelangelo. He may not be the smartest, toughest, or most graceful of the turtle crew, but one thing’s for sure - he’s the funniest. And he’ll be the first to tell you that. Mikey loves learning about human culture via radio, TV, video games, and the funny pages, and he never says no to ordering a pizza. In the original 1987 animated series, Mikey is voiced by Townsend Coleman.
Meet Bebop, the biggest and strongest of Shredder's henchmen. This warthog mutant is a wild card with a knack for causing chaos alongside his partner in crime, Rocksteady. His tough exterior and super strength makes him a mighty force against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In the original 1987 animated series, Bebop is voiced by Barry Gordon.
Meet Rocksteady, Shredder’s strong and loyal henchman. This rhino mutant may be clumsy but he’s alway ready to charge head-first into action. Alongside his best friend Bebop, he brings the bronze and some laughs to every evil operation. In the original 1987 animated series, Rocksteady is voiced by Cam Clarke.
Meet Casey! This hockey mask-wearing, crime-fighting hot-head is one of the turtles’ most trusted allies. He’s always down to catch some bad guys and maybe break a few things along the way. In the original 1987 animated series, Casey is voiced by Pat Fraley.
ENEMY ALERT! It’s Shredder, the baddest of the bad. As the leader of the Foot, he controls the crime in New York City. With his multi-bladed battle armor, and his elite skills in martial arts, Shredder is a mastermind of evil, and has made a real enemy out of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In the original 1987 animated series, Shredder is voiced by James Avery and Dorian Harewood.
About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
It’s the OG series! The first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series premiered in 1987. In this version, an out-of-the-ordinary encounter with strange alien ooze mutates four ordinary pet turtles - Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello - into the talking, walking, fighting green machines we know and love today! From their home in the sewers of Manhattan, these brothers train with their legendary sensei and father figure, Splinter, to master the martial art of Ninjitsu and battle Shredder, the evil leader of the Foot Soldiers. Based on the fan-favorite comic book series written by Kevin Eastmen and Peter Laird.