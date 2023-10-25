Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1987

Michelangelo

Cowabunga! Meet Mikey, aka Michelangelo. He may not be the smartest, toughest, or most graceful of the turtle crew, but one thing’s for sure - he’s the funniest. And he’ll be the first to tell you that. Mikey loves learning about human culture via radio, TV, video games, and the funny pages, and he never says no to ordering a pizza. In the original 1987 animated series, Mikey is voiced by Townsend Coleman.