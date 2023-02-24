Cast
Leonardo
A born leader, Leo learned from Splinter that he can inspire his brothers to follow his example…or so he thinks. He wants to be the go-to guy, and takes every opportunity to show off his skills and prove that he’s got what it takes. The Turtles trust him to take care of business - specifically delivering the business end of his katana to the Kraang and the Foot. Voiced by Seth Green.
Donatello
He’s as good at fighting as his brothers, but Donnie’s real strength is his mind. He has a DIY attitude and loves to reconstruct garbage into useful stuff - computers, ninja-practice droids, even a functioning TV with three whole channels! A brainiac to be sure, but don’t get it twisted: Donnie can crack down on foes with the best of ‘em, wielding his trusty Bo staff. Voiced by Rob Paulsen.
Michelangelo
Party animal, practical joker, nunchuk master - that’s Mikey in a nutshell. Despite being a master ninja, he tends to feel overshadowed by his brothers, but that doesn’t stop him from cracking jokes and putting smiles on faces. He’s just as likely to put a whoopee cushion on your seat or blow your mind with his nunchuk skills. Yes, despite his goofball attitude, Mikey’s managed to master one of the most difficult weapons the Turtles use. Booyakasha! Voiced by Greg Cipes.
Raphael
A hotheaded warrior, Raph won’t stop ‘til everyone realizes he’s the greatest butt-kicker out there. He rises to every challenge with a sneer and a quip, and considers himself the ultimate warrior of the four brothers. Raph’s got his own plan, his own style, and even his own pet turtle - Spike. He’s unmatched in close combat, and wields his Sai in a whirlwind of attacks, traps, and blocks. Voiced by Sean Astin.
Splinter
A mutated rat, Splinter once had a human life as a ninja named Hamato Yoshi. Through wisdom, inner calm, patience, and martial arts, Splinter teaches the Turtles - his adopted sons - to become ninjutsu masters like himself. He trains them to protect themselves and others through mental and physical strength. Though he cannot watch over them forever, his stern methods teach the brothers how to rely on themselves and each other. Voiced by Hoon Lee.
April O’Neil
April makes for a great Turtle teammate - she keeps the mood light, helps out around the lair, and brings some incredible special crime-fighting abilities to the table. Plus, Splinter’s teaching her to become a kunoichi, so she can really kick some butt! Voiced by Mae Whitman.
About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1
Emerging from their hidden lair in the sewers for the very first time, four teenage bros are facing off with the most dangerous enemies and most delicious pizza they could have ever imagined! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are martial arts masters-in-training on a mission to defeat all enemies and protect the innocent, plus make it home in time to chill. With the help of powerful pals like April O’Neil, Casey Jones, and Ice Cream Kitty - plus the expert teachings of Sensei Splinter - our heroes in a half shell are taking down the Kraang and the Foot one awesome attack at a time!