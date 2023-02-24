About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1

Emerging from their hidden lair in the sewers for the very first time, four teenage bros are facing off with the most dangerous enemies and most delicious pizza they could have ever imagined! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are martial arts masters-in-training on a mission to defeat all enemies and protect the innocent, plus make it home in time to chill. With the help of powerful pals like April O’Neil, Casey Jones, and Ice Cream Kitty - plus the expert teachings of Sensei Splinter - our heroes in a half shell are taking down the Kraang and the Foot one awesome attack at a time!