About The Casagrandes Season 3

Ronnie Anne Santiago is an independent 11-year-old skateboarder who moves to the big city with her mom and brother. They’re off to live with their extended family, the Casagrandes, who run the local Mercado. Ronnie Anne’s new life is full of adventure now that she, her grandparents, aunt, uncle, cousins, and sassy parrot Sergio are all living under one roof! As if that weren't enough excitement, her bedroom is directly below the bedroom of her best friend, Sid. And on the ground floor is the family-run market, which is a gathering place for all their quirky neighbors. While her brother Bobby helps run the Mercado with their gossip-loving Abuelo, Ronnie Anne and Sid explore the city, making fun new friendships along the way. She's also getting to know everyone in her bustling multi-generational Mexican-American family. Her new life is full of new discoveries, love, laughter, and plenty of food!