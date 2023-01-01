Cast
Ronnie Anne
Ronnie Anne is an 11 year-old skateboarding city girl. She's fearless, free-spirited, and is quick with a plan. She's a tough cookie with a sweet side who loves to help her family, and that's taught her to help others, too. When she's not pitching in at the Mercado, you can find her exploring the neighborhood with her best friend Sid, or ordering hot dogs with her skater buds Casey, Nikki, and Sameer. Living with her big, happy, hectic family has helped Ronnie Anne learn to deal with anything life throws her way! Voiced by Izabella Alvarez.
Bobby
Bobby is Ronnie Anne's big brother, a 17 year-old high school student and one of the hardest workers in the city! He loves his family and loves working at the Mercado. As Abuelo's right-hand man, Bobby can't wait to take over the family business one day. He's a big kid at heart, and his clumsiness can get him into sticky situations at work (like the time he locked himself in the freezer). Mercado mishaps aside, everyone in the neighborhood loves to come to the store and talk to Bobby - especially his girlfriend, Lori Loud! Voiced by Carlos PenaVega.
Maria
Maria is Bobby and Ronnie Anne’s mom. As a nurse at the city hospital, she’s hard-working and even harder to gross-out. For years, Maria, Bobby, and Ronnie Anne were used to only having each other…but now that they’ve moved in with their extended Casagrandes relatives, they’re embracing big family life. Maria is the voice of reason in the household and is known for her can-do attitude. She doesn’t always get to spend time with Bobby and Ronnie Anne, but when she does, she makes that time count! Voiced by Sumalee Montano.
Hector
Hector is Carlos and Maria's dad, and the Abuelo (aka Grandpa) of the family. He and his wife Rosa own the Mercado on the ground floor of their apartment building. Hector takes great pride in his work, his family, and being the unofficial "mayor" of the block. He loves to tell stories, share opinions, and gossip (even though he won't admit to it). You can find him working in the Mercado, playing guitar, or watching his favorite telenovela. Voiced by Ruben Garfias.
Rosa
Rosa is Hector’s wife, Carlos and Maria’s mom, and Abuela (aka Grandma) to the rest of the family. She’s the head of the household, the wisest Casagrande, and a master cook with the superhuman ability to know when anyone in the house is hungry. She often tries to fix problems or illnesses with traditional Mexican home remedies and potions. She’s very protective of her family…sometimes a little too protective. Voiced by Sonia Manzano.
Carlos
Carlos is Maria’s brother, and works as a Professor of Culture Studies at a local college. He’s married to Frida, and together they have four kids: Carlota, CJ, Carl, and Carlitos. Usually he has his head in the clouds or his nose in a textbook. Relatively easygoing, Carlos is a loving father and an enthusiastic teacher who loves to get the kids interested in their Mexican Heritage! Voiced by Carlos Alazraqui.
Carlota
Carlota is the oldest child of Carlos and Frida, and older sister to CJ, Carl, and Carlitos. She’s a 17 year-old social media influencer who loves to act like a big sister to Ronnie Anne. She’s a force to be reckoned with and is always trying to share her distinctive vintage style tips with Ronnie Anne. Voiced by Alexa PenaVega.
CJ
CJ is Carlota's younger brother and Carl and Carlitos' older brother. He's thirteen years old and was born with Down syndrome. He lights up any room with his infectious smile and is always ready to play. He's obsessed with pirates and is BFFs with Bobby. He’ll wear a bowtie to any occasion, and you can always catch him laughing or helping Abuela! Voiced by Jared Kozak.
Carl
Carl is 8, but wise beyond his years. He’s confident, outgoing, and puts a lot of time and effort into looking good! He likes to think of himself as a suave businessman and doesn’t like to get caught playing with his action figures or wearing his footie PJs. Even though Bobby is nothing but nice to him, Carl sees his big cousin as his biggest rival. Voiced by Alex Cazares.
Carlitos
Carlitos is the baby of the family and is always copying the rest of the family’s behavior (that includes Lalo the dog and Sergio the parrot). He’s a playful and silly baby who loves to pal around with the family pets. Voiced by Cristina Milizia.
Sergio
Sergio is the Casagrandes' beloved pet parrot. He's a blunt, sassy bird who thinks he's full of wisdom and always has something to say. The Casagrandes’ have to keep a close eye on their credit cards as Sergio loves to go online shopping and is always asking the family to buy him some new as-seen-on-TV gadget. Sergio is most loyal to Rosa and serves as her wing-man, partner in crime, taste tester, and confidant. When he's not working part time at the Mercado, he can be found hanging with his roommate Ronnie Anne, partying with Sancho and his other pigeon pals, or trying to get his ex-girlfriend, Priscilla (an ostrich at the zoo), to respond to him. Voiced by Carlos Alazraqui.
Lalo
Lalo is a slobbery bull mastiff who thinks he’s a lapdog. He’s a silly pup who can get scared easily…but he loves to cuddle and he loves his family. Voiced by Dee Bradley Baker.
Dr. Santiago
Dr. Arturo Santiago is Bobby and Ronnie Anne's dad. While he and Maria are divorced, they remain on good terms. He works for Physicians on Missions in Peru, taking care of children and providing healthcare. Ronnie Anne and her Dad share a special bond and catch up video chats. Voiced by Eugenio Derbez.
Sid
Sid Chang is Ronnie Anne's quirky best friend. She's new to the city but dives head-first into everything she finds interesting. She and her family just moved into the apartment one floor above the Casagrandes. In fact, Sid's bedroom is right above Ronnie Anne's! A dream come true for any pair of BFFs. Voiced by Leah Mei Gold.
About The Casagrandes Season 1
In this first and hilarious season of "The Casagrandes" we will get to know the Casagrandes family in depth and live many adventures with them.