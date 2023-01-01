Sergio

Sergio is the Casagrandes' beloved pet parrot. He's a blunt, sassy bird who thinks he's full of wisdom and always has something to say. The Casagrandes’ have to keep a close eye on their credit cards as Sergio loves to go online shopping and is always asking the family to buy him some new as-seen-on-TV gadget. Sergio is most loyal to Rosa and serves as her wing-man, partner in crime, taste tester, and confidant. When he's not working part time at the Mercado, he can be found hanging with his roommate Ronnie Anne, partying with Sancho and his other pigeon pals, or trying to get his ex-girlfriend, Priscilla (an ostrich at the zoo), to respond to him. Voiced by Carlos Alazraqui.