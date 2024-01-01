Unlocked Full Episode
Cast
Teenage Patrick may live with his parents, but he’s still the sweet ol’ Patrick that we know and love. Like any kid, Patrick’s private retreat is his room: an old gutted TV set filled with all sorts of goodies, including a real working time machine called the Time Closet (courtesy of Sandy Cheeks). Here, along with his loyal sister Squidina, he hosts The Patrick Star Show show! Patrick’s a blast of a host who doesn’t always know what he’s talking about, but whatever he’s doing in the moment, he believes in it 100%. Voiced by Bill Fagerbakke.
Squidina Star
Patrick’s little sister, 8 year-old Squidina, is a squid, but the family thinks she’s just a weird-looking sea star. Squidina helps Patrick with his TV show, putting him in all sorts of crazy situations to showcase his ‘star quality.’ Squidina’s the perfect producer! She gets Patrick to his show on time, does his make-up, cheers him on from the sidelines, and lets him know when it’s time to wrap it up. Voiced by Jill Talley.
Bunny Star
Patrick’s mom is a warm, loving, kooky oddball. She might have an unusual mind, but it’s never stopped her from knowing how the world works…in her own way. Bunny was the first in her family to graduate from Klopnod College, where she majored in Pseudo-Science. She can be overprotective of Patrick and sometimes treats him like a baby, which drives him crazy. Voiced by Cree Summer.
Cecil Star
Patrick’s dad is a hard-working, fun-loving, happy-go-lucky blockhead. Cecil loves to break things around the house when he’s not working at his own employment company, Star Employment. Patrick’s dad is full of wild wisdom and weird ideas, and he can be a bit stubborn. But when it comes to his family, he’s patient and loving. Voiced by Thomas F. Wilson.
GrandPat
GrandPat, who has been elderly since birth, is the most intelligent member of the Star family. He’s also a veteran of The Sea-Star Wars and a certified genius! GrandPat’s only outlet for intelligent conversation is paperboy Squidward, who can’t believe such a brilliant sea star can live in such a nuthouse. Voiced by Dana Snyder.
Ouchie
Patrick’s pet urchin sits in an aquarium in Pat’s room, and he’s the perfect audience! Ouchie’s the president (and sole member) of the Patrick Star Fan Club, but he also loves normal pet stuff like going for walks, eating from his bowl, and protecting the house from wild sea bunnies. Voiced by Tom Kenny.
SpongeBob SquarePants
Patrick’s BFF, SpongeBob lives around the corner and is an occasional guest on Patrick’s show. Patrick and SpongeBob love to do things around town, like hang at the arcade, hang on the corner, and hang by their fingers on a fence to impress their friends. Voiced by Tom Kenny.
Squidward Tentacles
Squidward has a job as a paperboy, which leaves him with plenty of time to practice his clarinet. Of course, one household on his paper route in particular drives him crazy: The Stars, who always give him a hard time. They’re always trying to pay him with useless objects like paint store color samples and empty milk cartons. Voiced by Roger Bumpass.
Granny Tentacles
Granny Tentacles is Squidward’s super cranky grandmother who lives next door to the Stars. Patrick helps – if you can call it that – around her house with the chores that Squidward avoids. Voiced by Cree Summer.
About The Patrick Star Show Season 2
The Patrick Star Show follows everyone’s favorite sea star at home with his family as he hosts an imaginary variety show that comes from the bizarre and hysterical depths of his own brain.