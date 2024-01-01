Patrick Star

Teenage Patrick may live with his parents, but he’s still the sweet ol’ Patrick that we know and love. Like any kid, Patrick’s private retreat is his room: an old gutted TV set filled with all sorts of goodies, including a real working time machine called the Time Closet (courtesy of Sandy Cheeks). Here, along with his loyal sister Squidina, he hosts The Patrick Star Show show! Patrick’s a blast of a host who doesn’t always know what he’s talking about, but whatever he’s doing in the moment, he believes in it 100%. Voiced by Bill Fagerbakke.