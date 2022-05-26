About The Smurfs Season 1

Blue and small, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs might be hard to tell apart at first. However, each Smurf is a distinct individual with his or her own personality. Their names say it all, from Brainy and Jokey on down to Clumsy and Dimwitty! Check out the all-new adventures of the Smurfs as they try to escape capture by the evil Gargamel and his pet cat, Azrael. The Smurf’s the limit!