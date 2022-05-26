Blue, small, and only three apples high - Smurf we go!
WATCH FREE EPISODE

HOLD ON TO YOUR DIAPERS
RUGRATS IS BACK!

WELCOME TO KAMP KORAL!
THE CRAZIEST SUMMER CAMP IN THE KELP FOREST

Cast

Papa Smurf

Smurfette

Brainy

Hefty

Handy

Jokey

Baby

Vanity

Willow

Blossom

Storm

Farmer

Clumsy

Dimwitty

Gargamel

Azrael

About The Smurfs Season 1

Blue and small, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs might be hard to tell apart at first. However, each Smurf is a distinct individual with his or her own personality. Their names say it all, from Brainy and Jokey on down to Clumsy and Dimwitty! Check out the all-new adventures of the Smurfs as they try to escape capture by the evil Gargamel and his pet cat, Azrael. The Smurf’s the limit!