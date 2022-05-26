Cast
Papa Smurf
Smurfette
Brainy
Hefty
Handy
Jokey
Baby
Vanity
Willow
Blossom
Storm
Farmer
Clumsy
Dimwitty
Gargamel
Azrael
About The Smurfs Season 1
Blue and small, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs might be hard to tell apart at first. However, each Smurf is a distinct individual with his or her own personality. Their names say it all, from Brainy and Jokey on down to Clumsy and Dimwitty! Check out the all-new adventures of the Smurfs as they try to escape capture by the evil Gargamel and his pet cat, Azrael. The Smurf’s the limit!