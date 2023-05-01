The Thundermans

Max Thunderman

Max is Phoebe’s twin, and he’s got an equal-but-opposite outlook on life. While Phoebe wants to do the right thing, Max is more inclined to use his powers for mischief. He seems to constantly be on the edge between an aspiring supervillain and an even greater superhero (in his own unique, corner-cutting way). He is most at home in his subterranean lair, where he whips up various gadgets and potions and conspires with former super villain-turned bunny, Dr. Colosso. Super Powers: Telekinesis, Heat & Freeze Breath. Played by Jack Griffo.