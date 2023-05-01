The Thundermans

Cast
Phoebe Thunderman
Phoebe is a kind, well-adjusted, and well-organized teenager who utilizes color-coded calendars and eats her greens. She fully expects to be a superhero like her Mom and Dad someday, but right now, she’s into boys, clothes, fitting in, and getting good grades. Don’t get it twisted, though - she’s no goody-goody. While Phoebe isn’t above using her powers to cut corners and navigate teen life, all in all, she’s very responsible. Super Powers: Telekinesis, Heat & Freeze Breath. Played by Kira Kosarin.
Max Thunderman
Max is Phoebe’s twin, and he’s got an equal-but-opposite outlook on life. While Phoebe wants to do the right thing, Max is more inclined to use his powers for mischief. He seems to constantly be on the edge between an aspiring supervillain and an even greater superhero (in his own unique, corner-cutting way). He is most at home in his subterranean lair, where he whips up various gadgets and potions and conspires with former super villain-turned bunny, Dr. Colosso. Super Powers: Telekinesis, Heat & Freeze Breath. Played by Jack Griffo.
Billy Thunderman
Billy is a superhero geek who follows the Junior Superhero Handbook like his life depends on it. He idolizes his dad, and can’t wait to someday fight crime on his own. He can be a bit hyperactive, which may or may not have something to do with his super speed. Super Power: Super Speed. Played by Diego Velázquez.
Nora Thunderman
Nora is wise beyond her years and has a sarcastic edge that seems at odds with her sweet appearance. Whenever possible, she loves to deflate her older brother Billy and his superhero worship. Super Power: Laser Vision. Played by Addison Riecke.
Chloe Thunderman
Chloe loves being a kid, preferring unicorn tea parties to superhero training. Though she surprises with sarcasm and sass, she can also be a great ally to her older siblings. After all, everyone knows their adorable little sister is their parents’ greatest weakness. Super Power: Teleportation. Played by Maya Le Clark.
Barb Thunderman
Barb is a patient mom trying to give her superhero kids a normal upbringing. She looks for ways to fit in with the other families in the area and pushes her kids to do the same. She loves her powers but doesn’t miss her superhero life. Super Power: Electrical Manipulation. Played by Rosa Blasi.
Hank Thunderman
Hank has retired his cape after a lifetime of super-heroics and handling bad guys. He is a reluctant retiree, and often has to fight the urge to demonstrate that he’s “still got it.” Even so, he knows his kids need a stable home, and he’s working on solving problems the civilian way. Super Powers: Flight, Super Strength. Played by Chris Tallman.
About The Thundermans Season 2
Phoebe and Max Thunderman seem to be regular teenage twins, but they're in a family of superheroes. Phoebe strives to be normal and use her powers for good, but Max embraces the dark side. Can life ever be normal in this family?