About The Thundermans Season 3

Phoebe and Max are teen twins and members of the Thundermans, a family of suburban superheroes. Like any fraternal twins, they share a healthy sibling rivalry turbocharged by their superpowers. Phoebe is good-natured and always tries to do the right thing. Max, on the other hand, will do anything to one-up his sister. With their younger siblings (Billy, Nora, and Chloe) and parents (Hank and Barb), the pair must attempt to keep their powers under wraps and lead a normal life… but can life ever be normal in a family of superheroes?