Transformers: Earthspark

Robby Malto

Robby Malto is a 13-year-old boy who begins our story in a grouchy headspace, frustrated by his family’s recent move from his hometown of Philadelphia to the remote, sleepy town of Witwicky. While he’s proud of his African-American/Filipino-American heritage, he’s not thrilled with his parents. When he and his younger sister, Mo, witness the birth of new Terran Transformers and decide to bring them home, the excitement snaps Robby out of his funk. It’s one thing to read about Transformers bots in his Dad’s history books, but it's another to meet one in real life! Robby’s a smart kid with an abundance of moxie, so he tends to rush into things, and his charisma inspires others to follow (with mixed results). Robby’s intentions are always good, even when nudging others beyond their comfort zone.