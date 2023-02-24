About VICTORiOUS Season 3

Sixteen-year old Tori Vega has lead a relatively normal life up until now, but after entering a new high school, she's about to see herself in a whole new light... a spotlight! Hollywood Arts is a performing arts school where crazy talented students learn how to become real artists. Until now, Tori didn't think she had much talent of her own. But all that's about to change! She'll have to try to fit in, find new friends AND pass Sikowitz' silly assignments if she wants to make it to the big time. From spending time with her spacey BFF Cat Valentine, to dealing with her frenemy Jade West, can Tori grab a starring role in her new life?