Victorious

Cast
Tori
Meet Victoria Vega, aka Tori - a 15-year-old girl who’s always lived in the shadow of her older, destined for stardom sister, Trina. But when Tori has to go on for her sister in their school showcase and almost immediately lands a spot at Hollywood Arts (only the most prestigious performing arts high school in the country) the spotlight is suddenly on her! Slowly but surely, Tori is uncovering her hidden talents and learning that entertaining others is truly what makes her happiest. But she’s also learning that getting into Hollywood Arts might be a lot easier than fitting in… Tori is played by Victoria Justice.
Trina
Trina is Tori’s very talented, very self-absorbed older sister. Trina LOVES to be the center of attention—it’s been that way ever since she was a toddler and thinks stardom is her destiny. As a performer, she has a diva attitude but an amateur’s talent. Trina is played by Daniella Monet.
André
André is musically-gifted and an absolute piano genius. André and Tori become instant besties, helping the newbie adjust to Hollywood Arts the best he can! He’s Tori’s biggest supporter, laugh out loud hilarious, and always ready to offer encouragement and advice. André is played by Leon Thomas III.
Jade
Jade is the school’s “alpha-female” and is extremely annoyed that Tori’s opportunity at Hollywood Arts just landed in her lap, a fact that she does not hide from anyone, especially not Tori. Jade wants to be an actress more than anything, and will do whatever it takes to make her dream come true. Jade is played by Elizabeth Gillies.
Beck
Beck is Jade’s handsome, down to earth boyfriend. Beck is extremely talented, completely selfless, and much nicer than his fiery girlfriend - but, they balance each other out that way. Beck becomes fast friends with Tori, and always sticks up for her when Jade takes her dislike for Tori too far. Beck is played by Avan Jogia.
Cat
Cat is eccentric to say the least. With her iconic, bright red hair and semi- (okay, supremely) ditsy personality, it’s clear the minute you meet Cat that she’s a little bit out there. When Cat feels something, she feels it 100% - which means she’s a bit of an over-actor in class, but also an amazing, fiercely compassionate friend. Cat is played by Ariana Grande.
Robbie
A master ventriloquist, Robbie is awkward and shy. Whenever Robbie is too afraid to say something, he lets his cool-as-it-gets companion and “dummy,” Rex, say it for him! He’s like a two-for-one friend, that way. He and Tori become friends as they navigate Hollywood Arts together. Robbie is played by Matt Bennett.
About VICTORiOUS Season 1
Tori Vega's thrown into the spotlight at a musical showcase and lands a spot at Hollywood Arts, the most prestigious arts high school in the country. At the school, Tori realizes that to fit in, she must stand out!