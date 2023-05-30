Victorious

Tori

Meet Victoria Vega, aka Tori - a 15-year-old girl who’s always lived in the shadow of her older, destined for stardom sister, Trina. But when Tori has to go on for her sister in their school showcase and almost immediately lands a spot at Hollywood Arts (only the most prestigious performing arts high school in the country) the spotlight is suddenly on her! Slowly but surely, Tori is uncovering her hidden talents and learning that entertaining others is truly what makes her happiest. But she’s also learning that getting into Hollywood Arts might be a lot easier than fitting in… Tori is played by Victoria Justice.