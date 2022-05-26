About Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Season 2

Young Dylan is a street smart eight-year-old with lots of swag and major dreams - he wants to be a bigtime hip-hop star! To give him some direction, Dylan’s grandmother, Viola, sends him to live with her son, Dylan’s uncle Myles. There, Dylan lives with Myles, aunt Yasmine, and cousins Rebecca and Charlie. The Wilson family household goes topsy-turvy as Dylan’s aspirations clash with his straight-laced cousins.