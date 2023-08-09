Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Unlocked Full Episode
Best of Young Dylan
Cast
Dylan
Rebecca
Charlie
Bethany
Yasmine
Viola
Myles
Dylan
Dylan is full of swag, attitude, and heart. He’s street smart, has big ambitions to become a hip hop artist, and can sometimes be a handful for his grandmother. When she decides to move him in with his extended family, Dylan quickly realizes that he’s not only got a lot to learn in this new world, but he’s also got a lot to teach his cousins! Played by Dylan Gilmer.
Rebecca
Dylan’s 13 year-old cousin Rebecca has a smart mouth, a rebellious attitude, and occasional beef with her new live-in cousin. Much like Dylan, she’s musically inclined, but combines that with good study habits and a well-rounded social life. Played by Celina Smith.
Charlie
Dylan’s 11 year-old cousin Charlie is a sweet, impressionable boy who can’t help but worship his smoother, more street-smart cousin. They’re not exactly two peas in a pod - Charlie has an imaginary friend and loves to cook, but more than anything else wants to learn how to be cool. Luckily, the perfect teacher just showed up. Played by Hero Hunter.
Bethany
Rebecca’s best friend Bethany is often over at the Wilson house, getting into trouble with the rest of the crew. She is even more social than Rebecca and tends to tempt her best friend into rule-breaking and risk-taking. Played by Jet Miller.
Yasmine
Charlie and Rebecca’s mother, and Dylan’s aunt, Yasmine works as a realtor and tries to be a fun mom. She especially has a soft spot for Dylan. Played by Mieko Hillman.
Viola
Viola is Myles’ mother and Dylan’s grandmother. She pops in and out of the Wilson house unannounced, and doesn’t hide that she’s not a big fan of aunt Yasmine. She does, however, love all her grandkids, and is especially close with Dylan. She’s the one who orchestrates sending him to the Wilsons to provide him with a safer upbringing. Played by Aloma Lesley Wright.
Myles
Myles is Charlie and Rebecca’s father, and Dylan’s uncle. Though he tries to be a disciplinarian, uncle Myles usually ends up being the middle-man between all the kids. He is an architect, and wants to be a strong father figure for Dylan. Played by Carl Anthony Payne II.
About Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Season 4
Young Dylan’s grandmother decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son’s family. The Wilson family household is soon turned upside down as lifestyles clash between aspiring hip hop star and his straight-laced cousins.