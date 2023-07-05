Watch by Season
Cast
Zoey Brooks
Zoey Brooks is a down-to-earth teenager, a tenacious problem-solver whose quick thinking usually saves the day. As athletic (she’s on PCA’s basketball team!) as she is artistic (fashion designer in the works!), Zoey is a natural leader whose spunk and charm endear her to everyone she meets. She’s way mature, usually approaching situations in a rational way (when she’s not being stubborn or bullheaded!)... and when she sets her mind to something, she gets it done! This girl is extremely driven, independent and intelligent. Being at PCA, Zoey gets a chance to live on her own and truly express herself. But it isn’t easy being away from home, so Zoey stays connected with family through email and instant messaging! Above all things, Zoey has definitely got a flare for fashion, design-ing and creating some of her very own outfits. She once designed her own line of t-shirts and book bags! And her innate fashion sense has no limits- she’ll often spice up her friends’ (and even her brother Dustin’s) outfits, too! Zoey is completely confident and level-headed and knows what she wants. This girl is going places!
Lola Martinez
Lola Martinez may have scared off Zoey and Nicole when they first met her, but now, she totally fits right in. A true actress and “drama queen,” Lola is sarcastic, but funny, confident, smart, and cute! Her spunk and charm always shine through at PCA- oh, and her amazing acting abilities do, too! Lola is always practicing her acting skills, whether it’s to get out of a class assignment or just to see if she can “pull off” a character. This girl is destined to be the next big Hollywood star!
Quinn Pensky
Quinn Pensky is the girls’ dorm’s bespectacled and eccentric mad scientist. From feeling people’s food as research for her theory that foods have their own distinct emotions, to finding a cure for the common cold, according to Quinn, everything is an experiment! She’s her own person with a good sense of self. Quinn is not a geek... just really brilliant in an off-beat way. In her room (which doubles as her science lab), Quinn is constantly creating new inventions that she calls Quinnventions, then tests them on her unsuspecting classmates. Quinn puts the “Q” in quirky and she doesn’t care what people think about her. She likes school at PCA, but being on that campus, you just never know what she’s going to come up with next.
Chase Matthews
Chase Matthews is always the best “best friend” you can find! Chase is considerate, thoughtful, funny and totally in tune with his feelings. English class is his thing, he’s a major writer in the works - hey, he wrote the school play! He’s athletic but, perhaps the most attractive thing about Chase is that he is always rational and plays by the rules...well, except when it comes to Zoey, the gal he “kinda” has a crush on. Almost everyone knows about his crush except Zoey, and Chase tends to get pretty jealous when she’s hangin’ with other dudes. Nevertheless, Chase remains a good guy and is always there to help a friend...especially if it’s Zoey!
Logan Reese
Logan Reese is wealthy and he’ll tell you that whenever he gets the chance. He’ll also let you know that he isn’t the most accepting of the fact that girls are now attending PCA! He can get people to do any- thing, including his homework! I mean, he’s a natural athlete, so he can’t be wasting his time on home- work! However, he does “work” at a sushi restaurant with Chase as a delivery boy, but slacks off a lot. He’s tough and highly competitive. But, he’ll show his “soft side” when you least expect it.
Nicole Bristow
Nicole Bristow is so peppy and hyper, you worry that she might collapse from exhaustion every time she speaks. Loyal and trustworthy, Nicole is Zoey’s roommate and best friend. She’s into her clothes, really into her hair and really, really, into boys! Nicole is totally not athletic; she would rather not sweat...unless it was from chasing after a boy of course! Some may call her naïve, but she’s a smart girl with a positive, optimistic attitude and she always has the absolute best intentions. She’s a real family-oriented kind of girl who’s most likely to get homesick...especially since her wonderful family is actually way back in Kansas!
Dustin Brooks
Dustin Brooks is Zoey’s little brother. And he loves his big sister. To be quite honest, Zoey and her pals really don’t mind having him around (well... most of the time at least). Naïve and innocent, Dustin often finds himself in over his head. For example, he once tried to tutor a student in Spanish, but his only Spanish education was watching Spanish soap operas! But he’s a savvy little kid, and he does his best to talk his way out of whatever mess he’s gotten himself into. When he can’t, he goes to Zoey for help. Dustin has really got the smarts. In fact, he’s in the same Math class as the much older, Logan! He’s your typical “fun in the sun,” sporty, totally-into-skate- boarding kind of kid!
Michael Barret
Michael Barret is roommate to Chase and Logan. He’s also Chase’s best friend and confidant. Michael just goes with the flow and seems to get along with everybody. He’s close to his family and is cool with both the guys and the gals. Maybe it’s because he’s such a quipster. With the timing of a professional comedian, Michael tells it like it is -one liners are his specialty. But when he’s not joking around, he’s really into (and really good at) basketball and video games. In general, he’s a good guy who always has his friends’ backs, doing anything to help them out.
About Zoey 101 Season 4
Zoey Brooks is making history by being one of the first girls to attend Pacific Coast Academy, an elite former all-boys boarding school. Zoey is an independent and outgoing 13-year-old, who is out to leave her mark on PCA.