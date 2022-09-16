About Zoey 101 Season 3

Pacific Coast Academy, an elite, all boys boarding school will now be accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923. Zoey’s (Jamie Lynn Spears) 10-year-old little brother Dustin is currently a student there. Zoey decides to be one of the first girls to become a student at Pacific Coast Academy. Very exciting, but also very scary. Fitting in at a new school is hard enough, but going away to boarding school and living on your own at age 13 can get crazy, especially when the girls are heavily outnumbered by the boys.



