Zoey Brooks

Zoey Brooks is a down-to-earth teenager, a tenacious problem-solver whose quick thinking usually saves the day. As athletic (she’s on PCA’s basketball team!) as she is artistic (fashion designer in the works!), Zoey is a natural leader whose spunk and charm endear her to everyone she meets. She’s way mature, usually approaching situations in a rational way (when she’s not being stubborn or bullheaded!)... and when she sets her mind to something, she gets it done! This girl is extremely driven, independent and intelligent. Being at PCA, Zoey gets a chance to live on her own and truly express herself. But it isn’t easy being away from home, so Zoey stays connected with family through email and instant messaging! Above all things, Zoey has definitely got a flare for fashion, design-ing and creating some of her very own outfits. She once designed her own line of t-shirts and book bags! And her innate fashion sense has no limits- she’ll often spice up her friends’ (and even her brother Dustin’s) outfits, too! Zoey is completely confident and level-headed and knows what she wants. This girl is going places!