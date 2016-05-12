SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Disguise"

05/12/2016

Plankton disguises himself as Gary to trick SpongeBob to give him a Krabby Patty. Too bad the real Gary finds out.

01:24

SponeBob SquarePants: "Smelly Kitchen"
SpongeBob SquarePants

SOmething smells VERY funky at the Krusty Krab!
01:07

"NickGamer: SpongeBob Run"
SpongeBob SquarePants

Let's have fun playing Nickelodeon's newest game, "SpongeBob Run"! Watch and see how you can run fast and grab as many pickles as possible!
01:56

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Holiday Acapella!"
SpongeBob SquarePants

It’s a “SpongeBob Holiday Acapella Mashup.” Tis the season to be jolly and falalalalaing! Sing along with your favorite SpongeBob characters as we bring in the holidays.
01:32

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Color Nullifier"
SpongeBob SquarePants

In this NEW SpongeBob SquarePants short, SpongeBob plans to bring the whole world together with a colorful new Krabby Patty. But Plankton has other plans! Catch more SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon!
01:18

SpongeBob SquarePants: Nick Noises vs. Nick Talent
SpongeBob SquarePants

We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea. The real question is, which version of the SpongeBob theme song do you like better? Nick Noises or Nick Talent?
02:09

"Get Cozy Song"

It’s time to get cozy with all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Chomp cookies with Henry Hart, roast marshmallows with Spongebob & Patrick, and snuggle up with The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, Game Shakers and School of Rock. How do you like to spend your snow days?
01:29

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Bad Neighbor Blues"
SpongeBob SquarePants

Squidward has the blues becasue he has the WORST neighbors ever!
01:30

"Ultimate Snowball Fighter"

Get ready for the ULTIMATE snowball fight! Watch SpongeBob and Lincoln in an intense snow battle!
01:34

Straight Gobblin'
SpongeBob SquarePants

Get ready for Thanksgiving with the ULTIMATE turkey rap! He will surely get you pumped up for all the food this holiday has to offer!
11:03

SpongeBob Ranking By Size!
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13

SpongeBob has lived his life from a sweet baby sea sponge to a Sea Sponge with almost all the water in Bikini Bottom! Bikini Bottom decided to rank our favorite Sea Sponge, from SpongeBob's microscopic size to his gigantic size in Sandy Cheeks' home! Check out some of the best sizes ranked of SpongeBob over the years!
15:54

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Playthrough: SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure"
SpongeBob SquarePants

Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
01:14

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Sincere Face"
SpongeBob SquarePants

Plankton is usually planning an evil scheme against the Krusty Krab, but this time Plankton asks SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs for a favor!
18:55

Every Krusty Krab Employee Ever
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13

The Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
01:08

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Occasional Friends"
SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob and Patrick have to do A LOT of work for a free lunch!
02:09

We Heart Summer

What makes summer so awesome? Everything. From melting ice cream cones to epic sandcastles, and face melting rollercoasters….this is why real kids, and our favorite characters, love summer!
10:01

Patrick Star’s Lucky Moments
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13

Patrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
01:19

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Sea Diving"
SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob is the first high-sea-diving-sponge out there!
02:06

"Acapella Christmas Carol Medley"

Oh Caroling Song, oh Caroling Song! Thy friends come sing with thee. Sing along with your favorite Nick characters and have a crazy caroling Christmas.
01:17

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Cleaning Crew"
SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick thought he was on a food cart, not a cleaning cart!
01:46

What Is the Gift?
SpongeBob SquarePants

It's that time of the year again to guess that gift! Check out what your favorite Nickelodeon characters are getting for the holidays!