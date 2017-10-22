"Double The After Party" 10/22/2017
We've got the casts of Henry Danger AND Game Shakers here for The After Party! We'll be dancing in our hot slacks and playing a really cool spy game (Play along at home! AND DON'T CHEAT!). Plus, see if Riele can bail the rest of the Henry Danger cast out of jail before going cast vs. cast in a special new challenge!
