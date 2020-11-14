PAW Patrol
Charged Up: Pups Save a Super-Powered Puplantis
04/25/2020
Charged Up: Pups Save a Super-Powered Puplantis: When Harold's failed attempt to steal the meteor lands it in Puplantis, it's up to 'Charged Up' Zuma and Skye to get it back where it belongs!
04:59
PAW PatrolDino Rescue: Pups Save a Dino Christmas
Christmas in Dino World is interrupted when a tremor froma volcano causes a landslide that traps a Brachiosaurus, and it's up to Ryder and the pups to come to the Dino Rescue!
11/14/2020
04:59
PAW PatrolDino Rescue: Pups Save a Tromping Triceratops
Mayor Goodway takes a selfie with Chickaletta, startling a Triceratops into tromping right toward the Raptor nesting grounds. It's a Dino Rescue to save the eggs and stop the stomper!
08/22/2020
04:59
PAW PatrolDino Rescue: Pups Save a Baby Stegosaurus
Humdinger swipes the Dino Patroller and endangers a school of baby stegosaurus, so it's up to Ryder, Rex, and the Pups to come to the Dino Rescue!
08/22/2020
04:59
PAW PatrolCharged Up: Pups vs. a Teleporting Copy Cat
Charged Up: Pups vs. a Teleporting Copy Cat: When the Copy Cat copies Harold's robot's teleporting powers, it's up to 'Charged Up' Rocky and his X-Ray vision to find him and Chase's sonic bark to save the day!
04/25/2020
04:59
04:59
PAW PatrolCharged Up: Pups vs. a Super Meow Meow
'Charged Up' Skye and Zuma square off against a cyclonic catastrophe-causing robo-kitty, when Harold reactivates 'Meow Meow,' super-powering-it-up with a meteor shard!
04/11/2020