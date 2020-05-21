Blue's Clues & You
In A Race With Blue! Summer & Sports Compilation
07/12/2021

Join Blue, Josh and all fo their friends as they go on a huge summer adventure. Together they race, play sports, sing songs and much more!

Blue's Clues & You
Blue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #3

Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for a video chat with Magenta, a science experiment, and more!
05/21/2020
Blue's Clues & You
Blue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #1

Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for dancing, hide-and-seek, and a yummy snack!
05/11/2020
Know Your Nick Jr #2

Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
Bubble Guppies
Nick Jr. Traffic Jams #1

Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
Blue's Clues & You
Chalk World Adventure

Check out Chalk World with Josh and Blue! Help Josh tell Slippery Soap's friend his secret message.
02/24/2020
Bubble Guppies
Balloon Fun #5

Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
Blue's Clues & You
Getting Ready for Blue's Birthday

Get ready for Blue's Birthday! Help sign the card, make balloon animals, and decorate the gift in this video!
02/07/2020
Blue's Clues & You
The Birthday Song

Sing the Birthday Song to Blue with Josh, Joe, Magenta, Shovel, Pail, Slippery Soap, Tickety Tock and more!
02/07/2020
Guess the Colors #6

Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
Puzzle Playtime #6

It's time for another game of Puzzle Playtime! Which Nick Jr. friend are we putting together this round?
02/03/2020
Match The Colors #2

Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
Blue's Clues & You
Mixed Up Musical Instruments!

Sing, shout, and dance about with Josh and Blue as they learn all about musical instruments in this video!
01/13/2020
Blue's Clues & You
Junior Dress Up: Best of 2019

It's the best of Junior Dress Up from 2019! Play along with Butterbean, Molly, Marshall, Rubble, and Blue!
12/30/2019
Blue's Clues & You
Surprise Egg Bath Fizzers #4

Watch these bath fizzers fizzle out and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
12/23/2019
Nick Jr Thankful Moments

Check out what your favorite Nick Jr friends are thankful for. What are you thankful for?
11/25/2019
Mix Up Machine #23

It's time for Nick Jr.'s Mix Up Machine! Can you guess who will be up next?
11/25/2019
Blue's Clues & You
The Farmer in the Dell

Sing along with Josh and Blue as they sing the nursery rhyme, 'The Farmer in the Dell!'
11/25/2019
Blue's Clues & You
Welcome, Josh and Blue!

See what everyone’s buzzing about with Blue’s Clues and You. Welcome Josh and Blue along with your Nick Jr. friends!
11/18/2019
Bubble Guppies
Balloon Fun #2

It’s time for some balloon-filled fun! Guess which Nick Jr. friend is popping by in this video!
11/18/2019
Blue's Clues & You
Top Puppy Power Moments

Check out the best puppy moments from PAW Patrol and Blue's Clues & You!
11/18/2019