Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "No Fly Zone" 06/13/2017

The Turtles jump back into action, Shredder talks smack over text, Splinter chops over priced wood, Bebop and Rocksteady get bromantic, Casey Jones tells us he’s back, and a newly washed Turtle Van gets a fresh coat of fly guts!! TMNT: Team Up! is developed, written, directed, produced and animated by Gary Doodles and Tommy Sica.