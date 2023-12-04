Nick News

An Ancient Roman Statue in...Egypt?

Season 3 • 03/13/2023

This break includes a recent archaelogical discovery, info on the latest SpaceX mission, and more.

More

Watching

01:00

Did Somebody Order a Giant Seaweed Clump?
Nick NewsS3

A stinky sea mass is making its way toward Florida! Plus, updates on the 2024 Democratic National Convention and new telescope images of Uranus.
04/12/2023
01:00

Even Pilots Go to School!
Nick NewsS3

Watch what's new! Get the latest on the Alaskan Oil Project, United Airlines Pilot School, and March Madness.
03/24/2023
01:00

An Ancient Roman Statue in...Egypt?
Nick NewsS3

This break includes a recent archaelogical discovery, info on the latest SpaceX mission, and more.
03/13/2023