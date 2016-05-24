Henry Danger Henry Danger: "Stuck in Two Holes" 04/30/2017

We're talking "Stuck in Two Holes" with the cast of Henry Danger and the self-proclaimed greatest guest star of all-time, Ryan Grassmeyer (AKA Stupid Jeff)! We learn a LOT about the cast by playing Sand-Which Would You Rather, and if that wasn't enough, we've invited our crazy friend Mr. Bean Jeans on the show! Don't miss it!