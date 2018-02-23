Knight Squad: "Meet the Phoenix Squad!" 02/23/2018

Meet the Phoenix Squad! There’s Ciara (Daniella Perkins), who is secretly the princess of the kingdom, Arc (Owen Joyner), the new guy on a mission, Warwick (Amarr M Wooten), who was born to be a knight, and Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), the quarter-giant with a huge heart. Do they have what it takes to become knights? Not if Sage (Lilimar) and her Kraken Squad have anything to say about it. Catch Knight Squad on Nick!