Knight Squad: "Meet the Phoenix Squad!" 02/23/2018
Meet the Phoenix Squad! There’s Ciara (Daniella Perkins), who is secretly the princess of the kingdom, Arc (Owen Joyner), the new guy on a mission, Warwick (Amarr M Wooten), who was born to be a knight, and Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), the quarter-giant with a huge heart. Do they have what it takes to become knights? Not if Sage (Lilimar) and her Kraken Squad have anything to say about it. Catch Knight Squad on Nick!
Watching
02:14
Knight Squad: "Meet the Phoenix Squad!"
Meet the Phoenix Squad! There’s Ciara (Daniella Perkins), who is secretly the princess of the kingdom, Arc (Owen Joyner), the new guy on a mission, Warwick (Amarr M Wooten), who was born to be a knight, and Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), the quarter-giant with a huge heart. Do they have what it takes to become knights? Not if Sage (Lilimar) and her Kraken Squad have anything to say about it. Catch Knight Squad on Nick!
02/23/2018