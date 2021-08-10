Rugrats
The Lamp
05/28/2021

Tommy and his friends get Angelica to confess that she broke a lamp.

Watching

04:29

Rugrats
Art Project

Angelica tricks Tommy and his friends into embellishing Didi’s sculpture.
10/08/2021
03:19

Rugrats
Reptar in Space

Reptar must save planet Earth from destruction by aliens.
10/08/2021
03:54

Rugrats
Cynthia Show

Angelica pretends to be a guest on Cynthia’s talk show, but keeps getting interrupted by Tommy and his friends.
10/01/2021
04:13

Rugrats
The Expedition

Tommy leads his friends on an expedition to find treasure on a mountaintop.
10/01/2021
02:30

Rugrats
The Slide

At the playground, Chuckie must face his fear of going down the slide.
07/01/2021
01:55

Rugrats
Night Howl

Spike wakes up Tommy for a secret nighttime outing to see the full moon.
05/14/2021
02:12

Rugrats
Tommy’s Ball

Angelica kicks Tommy’s new ball over the fence.
05/14/2021