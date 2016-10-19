Rank the Prank
Rank The Prank: Bee Attack
03/30/2017
It's all sweet as honey until a bee attacks! Watch as these people get pranked with fake bumble bees!
More
Watching
02:13
Rank The Prank: "The Best Nick Pranks"
Watch real kids make REALLY funny pranks! Also, check out some of the best pranks from Nicklelodeon stars!
10/19/2016
01:17
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Virtual Aliens"
Meditation with virtual reality?! Check out this hilarious space prank where people think they are seeing aliens!
03/27/2017
01:42
Rank the PrankRank the Prank: "Best Pranks!"
We're counting down the BEST pranks on Rank The Prank! Check out the top 5 goofiest pranks!
03/29/2017
02:15
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Orangutan Escape"
The Frizz Twins are in starting up some monkey business, and who could resist a little prank in the park? You don’t want to miss a single moment on Rank the Prank
10/20/2016
02:01
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Animal House"
This house will have you going WILD with laughter! The Extreme Pranksters welcome a few delivery guys into the jungle! You won’t believe the reactions to this ultimate animal house! Don’t miss even more of the craziest pranks on Rank the Prank!
10/20/2016
00:47
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Eelec-Trick Wheelchair"
The ultimate wheelchair prank is here! Watch as people are tricked by an uncontrolable wheelchair!
10/27/2016
01:18
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Intruder Alert"
Do you ever want to play a silly trick on the delivery guy? Get ready to laugh as these kids do just that!
10/25/2016
01:54
Rank the PrankRank The Pranks: Human Popsicle
The Pretty Perfect Pranksters are pulling the classic “switcheroo!” Watch as some unsuspecting park visitors come looking for a sweet treat, but end up with a mind-blowing brain freeze! And be sure to catch plenty more pranks during new episodes of Rank the Prank.
10/20/2016
00:57
Rank the PrankRank The Prank: "Monkey Business"
Are you a prankster? Check out this hiarious monkey prank!
10/05/2016